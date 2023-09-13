Wednesday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (82-64) going head-to-head against the Oakland Athletics (46-99) at 7:10 PM (on September 13). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Astros, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (10-11) to the mound, while Paul Blackburn (4-4) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.

This season, the Astros have won 56 out of the 101 games, or 55.4%, in which they've been favored.

Houston is 5-3 this season when entering a game favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 73.3% chance to win.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 752.

The Astros have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule