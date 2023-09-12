Yordan Alvarez -- hitting .367 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on September 12 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .296 with 18 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 61 walks.

In 71 of 97 games this year (73.2%) Alvarez has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).

In 24.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 46.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 26.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 55.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.4%.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .282 AVG .310 .394 OBP .430 .475 SLG .684 18 XBH 27 8 HR 18 36 RBI 49 42/28 K/BB 34/33 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings