On Tuesday, Jeremy Pena (batting .318 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .267 with 29 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Pena has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this season (87 of 132), with multiple hits 40 times (30.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (7.6%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 57 of 132 games this year, and more than once 16 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 63 .253 AVG .281 .324 OBP .329 .381 SLG .404 22 XBH 20 5 HR 5 23 RBI 25 45/22 K/BB 69/15 8 SB 3

