How to Watch the Astros vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics will take the field on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against Justin Verlander, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Explore More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are eighth-best in MLB action with 198 total home runs.
- Houston is seventh in MLB with a .435 slugging percentage.
- The Astros rank fourth in the majors with a .260 batting average.
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (750 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Astros' .332 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.
- Astros batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-lowest average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Houston has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.289).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Verlander has 12 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Verlander will look to prolong a 17-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).
- In five of his 23 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|L 11-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
|9/10/2023
|Padres
|W 12-2
|Home
|J.P. France
|Matt Waldron
|9/11/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Mason Miller
|9/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|JP Sears
|9/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Paul Blackburn
|9/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Greinke
|9/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Cole Ragans
|9/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Brady Singer
|9/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|John Means
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
