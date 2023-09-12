Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 12
Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (82-63) and the Oakland Athletics (45-99) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Astros squad taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 12.
The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (11-7, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (4-11, 4.45 ERA).
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 100 times and won 56, or 56%, of those games.
- Houston has been at least -300 moneyline favorites three times this season and won each of those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 75% chance to win.
- Houston has scored 750 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 6
|@ Rangers
|W 12-3
|Justin Verlander vs Max Scherzer
|September 8
|Padres
|L 11-2
|Hunter Brown vs Blake Snell
|September 9
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo
|September 10
|Padres
|W 12-2
|J.P. France vs Matt Waldron
|September 11
|Athletics
|L 4-0
|Framber Valdez vs Mason Miller
|September 12
|Athletics
|-
|Justin Verlander vs JP Sears
|September 13
|Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Paul Blackburn
|September 15
|@ Royals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Zack Greinke
|September 16
|@ Royals
|-
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Brady Singer
|September 18
|Orioles
|-
|Justin Verlander vs John Means
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.