After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics (who will start JP Sears) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

JP Sears TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has an OPS of .811, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Bregman has reached base via a hit in 94 games this year (of 144 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.

In 15.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 58 games this season (40.3%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (16.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 71 games this year, with multiple runs 19 times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .268 AVG .271 .364 OBP .365 .416 SLG .474 20 XBH 32 9 HR 13 40 RBI 53 34/39 K/BB 46/39 4 SB 0

