The Oakland Athletics (44-99) visit the Houston Astros (82-62) in AL West action, at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (11-9) versus the Athletics and Mason Miller (0-2).

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (11-9, 3.30 ERA) vs Miller - OAK (0-2, 3.09 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will hand the ball to Valdez (11-9) for his 28th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 3.30 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .229.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Framber Valdez vs. Athletics

The Athletics have scored 527 runs this season, which ranks 30th in MLB. They have 1056 hits, 29th in baseball, with 151 home runs (22nd in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Athletics to go 14-for-69 with five doubles and five RBI in 20 innings this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mason Miller

Miller (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.

In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.09, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .173 against him.

Miller has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this matchup.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

