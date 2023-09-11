Sportsbooks have set player props for Esteury Ruiz and others when the Houston Astros host the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (11-9) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 28th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Valdez has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 10th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 28th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Sep. 5 7.0 6 1 1 4 4 at Red Sox Aug. 30 6.0 5 4 2 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 7.0 0 0 0 6 5 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 5.0 10 6 6 5 2 at Marlins Aug. 14 7.2 6 4 3 4 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 27 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 78 walks and 93 RBI (151 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .272/.367/.450 on the year.

Bregman enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with five doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Sep. 10 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 6 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Sep. 5 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 walks and 42 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen 56 bases.

He's slashing .252/.305/.342 so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 9 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 8 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

