Jose Abreu and Seth Brown will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet at Minute Maid Park on Monday, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Athletics have been listed as +230 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Astros (-300). Houston (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -300 +230 8.5 -105 -115 -2.5 +100 -120

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games. Houston and its opponent have topped the over/under in six straight games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 9.1.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have compiled a 56-43 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.6% of those games).

Houston has played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter and won every time.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 75%.

Houston has played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-64-3).

The Astros are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-35 45-27 27-21 52-41 52-45 27-17

