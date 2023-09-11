Alex Bregman vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Alex Bregman (batting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 52 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.
- Bregman will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 in his last games.
- In 65.7% of his 143 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 22 games this year (15.4%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 58 games this season (40.6%), with more than one RBI in 23 of them (16.1%).
- He has scored a run in 71 games this season, with multiple runs 19 times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|71
|.272
|AVG
|.271
|.369
|OBP
|.365
|.423
|SLG
|.474
|20
|XBH
|32
|9
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|53
|34/39
|K/BB
|46/39
|4
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without allowing a hit.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.09 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .173 to opposing batters.
