Yordan Alvarez vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Padres.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Padres Player Props
|How to Watch Astros vs Padres
|Astros vs Padres Odds
|Astros vs Padres Prediction
|Astros vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .295 with 18 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 60 walks.
- Alvarez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
- Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 25.3% of his games in 2023 (24 of 95), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 44 games this season (46.3%), with two or more RBI in 26 of those games (27.4%).
- In 56.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (12.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.281
|AVG
|.310
|.394
|OBP
|.430
|.480
|SLG
|.684
|18
|XBH
|27
|8
|HR
|18
|35
|RBI
|49
|42/27
|K/BB
|34/33
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Waldron (0-2) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.