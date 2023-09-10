The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is hitting .283 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 10 walks.
  • Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
  • Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (62 of 93), with multiple hits 24 times (25.8%).
  • Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 20 of them (21.5%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has had an RBI in 38 games this year (40.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 46
.325 AVG .239
.341 OBP .269
.626 SLG .447
23 XBH 17
13 HR 8
30 RBI 24
31/3 K/BB 32/7
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Waldron (0-2) out for his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
