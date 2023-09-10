The Tennessee Titans (0-0) are 3-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 against the New Orleans Saints (0-0). This contest has a listed total of 41.5 points.

Saints vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

New Orleans vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: CBS

Saints vs. Titans Betting Insights

New Orleans was 6-10-0 against the spread last season.

The Saints had one win ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or greater last year.

There were six New Orleans games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.

Against the spread, Tennessee was 8-6-0 last season.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year, the Titans had an ATS record of 4-2.

Tennessee had five of its 17 games hit the over last season.

Saints Player Props

