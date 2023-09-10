How to Watch Saints vs. Titans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (0-0) take on the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup
How to Watch Saints vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS
Saints Insights (2022)
- The Saints scored just 1.7 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Titans surrendered (21.1) last year.
- The Saints averaged just 17.8 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Titans gave up per matchup (351.6) last year.
- New Orleans rushed for 116.6 yards per game last season, 39.7 more than the 76.9 Tennessee allowed per contest.
- Last year the Saints turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Titans' takeaways (20).
Saints Home Performance (2022)
- The Saints' average points scored (21.3) and conceded (20.6) at home were both higher than their overall averages of 19.4 and 20.3, respectively.
- The Saints' average yards gained at home (340.9) was higher than their overall average (333.8). But their average yards allowed at home (301) was lower than overall (314.8).
- At home, New Orleans racked up 205 passing yards per game and gave up 172.7. That's less than it gained (217.2) and allowed (184.4) overall.
- At home, the Saints racked up 135.9 rushing yards per game and gave up 128.3. That's more than they gained overall (116.6), and less than they allowed (130.5).
- The Saints converted 42% of third downs at home (1.8% higher than their overall average), and conceded 43.1% at home (1.5% higher than overall).
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|9/18/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|ESPN
|9/24/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
