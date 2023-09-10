On Sunday, Jose Altuve (.778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Houston Astros play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Waldron. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .313 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 49 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 71), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (23 of 71), with two or more RBI nine times (12.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 57.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (22.5%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .264 AVG .355 .373 OBP .420 .388 SLG .678 9 XBH 24 3 HR 12 13 RBI 26 32/21 K/BB 25/16 5 SB 8

Padres Pitching Rankings