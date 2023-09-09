Yordan Alvarez vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday, Yordan Alvarez (.853 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .292 with 17 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 59 walks.
- In 73.4% of his 94 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 24.5% of his games in 2023 (23 of 94), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (45.7%), with two or more RBI in 25 of those games (26.6%).
- He has scored in 53 of 94 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Other Astros Players vs the Padres
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.274
|AVG
|.310
|.387
|OBP
|.430
|.452
|SLG
|.684
|16
|XBH
|27
|7
|HR
|18
|33
|RBI
|49
|42/26
|K/BB
|34/33
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Lugo (6-6) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
