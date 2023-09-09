The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) play the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 49 in the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Purdue matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Blacksburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Purdue Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia Tech (-3) 49 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Virginia Tech (-2.5) 49 -135 +114 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Virginia Tech (-3) 49.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -143 +120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Virginia Tech (-3) - -145 +125 Bet on this game with Tipico

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Betting Trends

  • Virginia Tech has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Hokies have been favored by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Purdue is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Virginia Tech & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Purdue
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big Ten +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

