Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) host the FCS Northwestern State Demons on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs are heavily favored, by 23.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State matchup.
Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Ruston, Louisiana
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|Northwestern State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana Tech (-23.5)
|60.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Louisiana Tech (-23)
|60
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Louisiana Tech (-23.5)
|60.5
|-1800
|+920
Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- Northwestern State has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Demons have covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- Louisiana Tech has not won against the spread this season in two opportunities.
