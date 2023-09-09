The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) host the FCS Northwestern State Demons on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs are heavily favored, by 23.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State matchup.

Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Northwestern State has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Demons have covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Louisiana Tech has not won against the spread this season in two opportunities.

