The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) host the FCS Northwestern State Demons on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 23.5 points in the contest. The over/under for the outing is set at 60.5.

Louisiana Tech is compiling 358 yards per game on offense, which ranks 82nd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs rank 64th, giving up 319.5 yards per game. Northwestern State has been struggling offensively, ranking 17th-worst with 187 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, allowing 429 total yards per contest (71st-ranked).

Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs Northwestern State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana Tech -23.5 -115 -115 60.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Northwestern State Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Zachary Clement last year registered 2,498 passing yards with 19 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 54.1% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he generated in the passing game, Clement chipped in 303 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

On 54 targets, Javon Antonio had 64 grabs (5.8 per game) for 684 yards and six TDs in 11 games.

Zach Patterson was an integral part of the passing offense last year, amassing 83 catches for 710 yards and five touchdowns.

Kennieth Lacy produced 435 yards in the ground game (39.5 per game) with four touchdowns in 11 games.

The pass-catching skills of Lacy led to 16 receptions (on 16 targets) for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Last season Isaiah Longino recorded one TFL and four sacks in 11 games.

Jared Pedraza, who was on the field for 11 games, collected 1.5 sacks to go with one interception.

Josh Clarke posted 2.5 sacks in 11 games.

With one sack to go along with one TFL, Dez Williams made a big impact on D.

