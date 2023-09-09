Michael Brantley vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley is hitting .316 with a double and two home runs.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (three of six), Brantley has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (50.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In six games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Brantley has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (three of six), with more than one RBI three times (50.0%).
- He has scored at least once three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.250
|AVG
|.364
|.250
|OBP
|.333
|.625
|SLG
|.727
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|0/0
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Lugo (6-6) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.49, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
