Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on September 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .275 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.

Dubon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Dubon has gotten a hit in 80 of 111 games this season (72.1%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (26.1%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.2%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

In 27.9% of his games this season, Dubon has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 55 games this year (49.5%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Other Astros Players vs the Padres

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 58 .253 AVG .292 .280 OBP .323 .342 SLG .453 12 XBH 23 2 HR 7 10 RBI 30 26/8 K/BB 35/8 1 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings