Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) are heavily favored, by 23.5 points, versus the FCS Northwestern State Demons on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The over/under for the contest is 60.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State matchup.
Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Ruston, Louisiana
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|Northwestern State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana Tech (-23.5)
|60.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Louisiana Tech (-23)
|60
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Louisiana Tech (-23.5)
|60.5
|-1800
|+920
Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
- Northwestern State has covered in its only game with a spread this year.
- The Demons have covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Louisiana Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
