The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) are heavily favored by 23.5 points against the FCS Northwestern State Demons on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The over/under is 60.5 in this matchup.

Louisiana Tech is putting up 18.0 points per game on offense (100th in the FBS), and ranks 90th on the other side of the ball with 27.5 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Northwestern State ranks 79th in the FCS (13.0 points per game), and it is 80th on defense (38.0 points allowed per contest).

Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs Northwestern State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana Tech -23.5 -115 -115 60.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Week 2 CUSA Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Tre Harris had 66 catches for 954 yards (79.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Marquis Crosby ran for 917 yards (76.4 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games.

In 12 games a season ago, Parker McNeil passed for 1,908 yards (159.0 per game), with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.5%.

In the passing game, Smoke Harris scored five TDs, catching 65 balls for 635 yards (52.9 per game).

Cecil Singleton amassed one interception to go with 42 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended in 12 games last year.

On defense in 2022, Hugh Davis had 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 12 games played.

Jaiden Cole picked up 3.5 sacks in addition to his 2.0 TFL, 34 tackles, and one interception a season ago.

Bee Jay Williamson delivered one interception to go with 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended in 12 games played.

