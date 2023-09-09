When the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns match up with the Old Dominion Monarchs at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, our projection model predicts the Ragin' Cajuns will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisiana (-6) Under (51.5) Louisiana 28, Old Dominion 20

Week 2 Sun Belt Predictions

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Ragin' Cajuns have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Ragin' Cajuns have no wins against the spread this season.

Louisiana has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 6-point favorites (0-1).

The average total for Louisiana games this season has been 54.5, three points higher than the total for this game.

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Monarchs based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

The Monarchs have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-1-0).

Old Dominion is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Out of Monarchs one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

Old Dominion games this year have averaged an over/under of 48.5 points, three less than the point total in this matchup.

Ragin' Cajuns vs. Monarchs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana 38 13 38 13 -- -- Old Dominion 17 36 -- -- 17 36

