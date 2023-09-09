Jose Altuve vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Altuve (.778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Houston Astros face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks while batting .315.
- Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 68.6% of his games this year (48 of 70), with multiple hits 23 times (32.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 70), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has driven in a run in 23 games this season (32.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (57.1%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.266
|AVG
|.355
|.378
|OBP
|.420
|.395
|SLG
|.678
|9
|XBH
|24
|3
|HR
|12
|13
|RBI
|26
|31/21
|K/BB
|25/16
|5
|SB
|8
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 155 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Padres are sending Lugo (6-6) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 121 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.49, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
