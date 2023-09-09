The No. 14 LSU Tigers (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the Grambling Tigers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

LSU owns the 41st-ranked offense this season (460.0 yards per game), and have been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-worst with 494.0 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Grambling is posting 31.0 points per game (37th-ranked). It ranks 69th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (35.0 points surrendered per game).

We will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

Grambling vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Grambling vs. LSU Key Statistics

Grambling LSU 411.0 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.0 (52nd) 434.0 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 494.0 (104th) 100.0 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.0 (94th) 311.0 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.0 (17th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has racked up 311 yards (311.0 per game) while completing 65.8% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season.

Chance Williams has run for 49 yards on seven carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Floyd Chalk IV has racked up 31 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Lyndon Rash has hauled in 90 receiving yards on eight catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Antonio Jones has put up a 65-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on five targets.

Jaron Waters' two receptions (on three targets) have netted him 44 yards (44.0 ypg).

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 347 passing yards, completing 59.5% of his passes and throwing one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's rushed for 64 yards (64.0 ypg) on 15 carries.

Josh Williams has carried the ball four times for 44 yards (44.0 per game).

Brian Thomas Jr.'s leads his squad with 142 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven receptions (out of nine targets) and scored one touchdown.

Malik Nabers has hauled in six receptions totaling 67 yards so far this campaign.

Tre Bradford has racked up one catch for 55 yards, an average of 55.0 yards per game.

