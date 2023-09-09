How to Watch the Astros vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros square off against the San Diego Padres and starter Seth Lugo on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 196 total home runs.
- Houston ranks sixth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .260 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (731 total).
- The Astros' .332 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
- Astros batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-lowest average in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Houston's 3.97 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.288).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cristian Javier (9-3 with a 4.65 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Javier has collected 10 quality starts this season.
- Javier has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this season entering this game.
- In one of his 26 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Michael King
|9/4/2023
|Rangers
|W 13-6
|Away
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 14-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|L 11-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
|9/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Rich Hill
|9/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|-
|9/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|JP Sears
|9/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Paul Blackburn
|9/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Greinke
