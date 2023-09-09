Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros square off against the San Diego Padres and starter Seth Lugo on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Padres Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 196 total home runs.

Houston ranks sixth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .260 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (731 total).

The Astros' .332 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.

Astros batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-lowest average in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston's 3.97 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.288).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (9-3 with a 4.65 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Javier has collected 10 quality starts this season.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this season entering this game.

In one of his 26 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers W 13-6 Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers W 14-1 Away Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 9/6/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres L 11-2 Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres - Home J.P. France Rich Hill 9/11/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez - 9/12/2023 Athletics - Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals - Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke

