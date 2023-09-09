Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (80-62) and San Diego Padres (67-75) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 9.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (9-3, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Seth Lugo (6-6, 3.49 ERA).

Astros vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have won 54 out of the 97 games, or 55.7%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has a record of 42-33 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 731 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule