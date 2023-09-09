Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (80-62) and San Diego Padres (67-75) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 9.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (9-3, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Seth Lugo (6-6, 3.49 ERA).

Astros vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Padres

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 1-4.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • This season, the Astros have won 54 out of the 97 games, or 55.7%, in which they've been favored.
  • Houston has a record of 42-33 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.
  • Houston has scored 731 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 3 Yankees L 6-1 Cristian Javier vs Michael King
September 4 @ Rangers W 13-6 J.P. France vs Andrew Heaney
September 5 @ Rangers W 14-1 Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
September 6 @ Rangers W 12-3 Justin Verlander vs Max Scherzer
September 8 Padres L 11-2 Hunter Brown vs Blake Snell
September 9 Padres - Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo
September 10 Padres - J.P. France vs Rich Hill
September 11 Athletics - Framber Valdez vs TBA
September 12 Athletics - Justin Verlander vs JP Sears
September 13 Athletics - Hunter Brown vs Paul Blackburn
September 15 @ Royals - Cristian Javier vs Zack Greinke

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.