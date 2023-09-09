Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .535 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on September 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.

Bregman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .455.

In 65.2% of his games this season (92 of 141), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (29.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 141 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (15.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 57 games this year (40.4%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those games (16.3%).

In 70 of 141 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Padres

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 71 .272 AVG .271 .373 OBP .365 .420 SLG .474 18 XBH 32 9 HR 13 39 RBI 53 34/39 K/BB 46/39 4 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings