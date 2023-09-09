Alex Bregman vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .535 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on September 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
- Bregman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .455.
- In 65.2% of his games this season (92 of 141), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (29.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 141 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (15.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 57 games this year (40.4%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those games (16.3%).
- In 70 of 141 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Padres
- Click Here for Mauricio Dubon
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for José Abreu
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
- Click Here for Michael Brantley
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|71
|.272
|AVG
|.271
|.373
|OBP
|.365
|.420
|SLG
|.474
|18
|XBH
|32
|9
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|53
|34/39
|K/BB
|46/39
|4
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.