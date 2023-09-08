The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve and his .822 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .316 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

In 47 of 69 games this season (68.1%) Altuve has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 69), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .267 AVG .355 .382 OBP .420 .400 SLG .678 9 XBH 24 3 HR 12 13 RBI 26 30/21 K/BB 25/16 5 SB 8

Padres Pitching Rankings