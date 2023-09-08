Chas McCormick vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks while batting .289.
- McCormick is batting .412 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 66.3% of his games this season (63 of 95), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (30.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this season (44.2%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.308
|AVG
|.272
|.377
|OBP
|.365
|.571
|SLG
|.489
|20
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|31
|48/15
|K/BB
|52/20
|9
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Snell (12-9) to the mound for his 29th start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 2.55 ERA and 201 strikeouts through 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.55 ERA ranks first, 1.252 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
