When the Houston Astros (80-61) match up with the San Diego Padres (66-75) at Minute Maid Park on Friday, September 8 at 8:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (10-10, 4.60 ERA) vs Blake Snell - SD (12-9, 2.55 ERA)

Astros vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 96 times and won 54, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 36-24 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Padres have been victorious in 10, or 31.2%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Padres have come away with a win one times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Padres have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+225)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL West -349 - 1st

