Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are ready for a matchup with Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh-best in baseball with 196 total home runs.

Houston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Astros' .261 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (729 total runs).

The Astros' .333 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest mark in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.286).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Hunter Brown (10-10) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 10-10 with a 4.60 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went four innings against the New York Yankees, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Brown is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the season.

Brown has put together 16 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers W 13-6 Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers W 14-1 Away Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 9/6/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres - Home J.P. France Rich Hill 9/11/2023 Athletics - Home - - 9/12/2023 Athletics - Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn

