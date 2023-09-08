Juan Soto will lead the San Diego Padres into a matchup with Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Padres are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Astros (-130). The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Moneyline: -130
Underdog Moneyline: +110
Total: 8.5
Over Total Odds: -115
Under Total Odds: -105

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games. Houston and its opponent have finished above the over/under in three straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that stretch being 9.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have compiled a 54-42 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.2% of those games).

Houston has gone 46-33 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (58.2% winning percentage).

The Astros have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-64-3 record against the over/under.

The Astros have collected an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-34 45-27 26-21 51-40 50-45 27-16

