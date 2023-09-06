The Houston Astros and Michael Brantley, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)

  • Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.
  • In 76.6% of his 64 games last season, Brantley picked up a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In five of 64 games last year, he went yard (7.8%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Brantley picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his 64 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 9.4% of them (six). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 24 of his 64 games a season ago (37.5%), with more than one run scored four times (6.3%).

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 34
.315 AVG .265
.389 OBP .353
.459 SLG .379
9 XBH 11
3 HR 2
15 RBI 11
14/14 K/BB 16/17
0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Rangers pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in baseball).
  • Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.55), 10th in WHIP (1.102), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
