Jeremy Pena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .591 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on September 6 at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-6) in his last game against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .267 with 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- Pena has had a hit in 83 of 127 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits 38 times (29.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (26.0%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (8.7%).
- He has scored a run in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|62
|.253
|AVG
|.280
|.328
|OBP
|.328
|.386
|SLG
|.402
|21
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|25
|42/22
|K/BB
|67/15
|8
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Rangers rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers will send Scherzer (12-5) out to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.55), 10th in WHIP (1.102), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.