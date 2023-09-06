Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Rangers on September 6, 2023
Kyle Tucker and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Wednesday (beginning at 8:05 PM ET).
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 144 hits with 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 70 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.
- He's slashed .290/.374/.509 on the year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has put up 146 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .271/.370/.449 slash line so far this year.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 4
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Scherzer Stats
- The Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 25 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.55), 10th in WHIP (1.102), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 20
|3.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
|at Athletics
|Aug. 8
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 156 hits with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 63 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.346/.449 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 130 hits with 35 doubles, 28 home runs, 43 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .340/.403/.652 on the year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 2
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
