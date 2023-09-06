Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers will hit the field against the Houston Astros and projected starter Justin Verlander on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 191 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Houston is seventh in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 717.

The Astros have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Houston strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Houston has the sixth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

Astros pitchers have a 1.290 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Verlander (10-7) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Verlander has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers W 13-6 Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers W 14-1 Away Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 9/6/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres - Home J.P. France Rich Hill 9/11/2023 Athletics - Home - - 9/12/2023 Athletics - Home Justin Verlander JP Sears

