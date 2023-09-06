Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (76-62) against the Houston Astros (79-61) at Globe Life Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 6.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (12-5) for the Rangers and Justin Verlander (10-7) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Astros were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 matchups.

The Astros have been victorious in 20, or 60.6%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has a mark of 6-6 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (717 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros have the sixth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule