On Tuesday, Yordan Alvarez (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .286.

Alvarez has had a hit in 66 of 91 games this season (72.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (23.1%).

In 23.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (44.0%), with more than one RBI in 23 of those games (25.3%).

He has scored in 54.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.0%.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .269 AVG .302 .375 OBP .423 .449 SLG .660 16 XBH 25 7 HR 16 32 RBI 45 42/23 K/BB 33/31 0 SB 0

