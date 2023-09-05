Yordan Alvarez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yordan Alvarez (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .286.
- Alvarez has had a hit in 66 of 91 games this season (72.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (23.1%).
- In 23.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (44.0%), with more than one RBI in 23 of those games (25.3%).
- He has scored in 54.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.0%.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.269
|AVG
|.302
|.375
|OBP
|.423
|.449
|SLG
|.660
|16
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|16
|32
|RBI
|45
|42/23
|K/BB
|33/31
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.69, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
