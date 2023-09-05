Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (30-7) battle Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (20-17) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at College Park Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Wings vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App

Wings vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 86 Wings 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-2) Computer Predicted Total: 169.9

Wings vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Dallas is 18-18-0 this season.

Dallas has played 36 games this year, and 21 of them have gone over the total.

Wings Performance Insights

Because of the Wings' defensive struggles this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA with 84.7 points allowed per game, they've been forced to count on their offense, which ranks third-best in the league scoring 87.1 points per game.

Dallas is thriving in terms of rebounding, as it ranks best in the league in rebounds (38.6 per game) and best in rebounds allowed (32.4 per contest).

The Wings are fifth in the WNBA with 13 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wings rank seventh in the WNBA by sinking 6.8 treys per game, but they have a 31.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks worst in the league.

The Wings have struggled to defend three-pointers this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (8.2) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36%).

Of the shots attempted by Dallas in 2023, 70.7% of them have been two-pointers (78.6% of the team's made baskets) and 29.3% have been from beyond the arc (21.4%).

