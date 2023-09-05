Michael Brantley vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)
- Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.
- Brantley picked up a hit in 76.6% of his games last year (49 of 64), with multiple hits in 18 of those contests (28.1%).
- He hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2022 (five of 64), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.6% of his games a year ago (17 of 64), Brantley drove home a run. In six of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
- In 37.5% of his games last year (24 of 64), he scored at least a run, and in four (6.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.315
|AVG
|.265
|.389
|OBP
|.353
|.459
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|11
|14/14
|K/BB
|16/17
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff last season ranked 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Rangers surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Eovaldi (11-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.69 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 2.69 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
