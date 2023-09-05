After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)

Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.

Brantley picked up a hit in 76.6% of his games last year (49 of 64), with multiple hits in 18 of those contests (28.1%).

He hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2022 (five of 64), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.6% of his games a year ago (17 of 64), Brantley drove home a run. In six of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.

In 37.5% of his games last year (24 of 64), he scored at least a run, and in four (6.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 34 .315 AVG .265 .389 OBP .353 .459 SLG .379 9 XBH 11 3 HR 2 15 RBI 11 14/14 K/BB 16/17 0 SB 1

