The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.371) and total hits (143) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 94 of 135 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.

He has hit a home run in 17.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven home a run in 56 games this year (41.5%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored a run in 59 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 69 .260 AVG .315 .338 OBP .400 .430 SLG .581 24 XBH 33 8 HR 18 38 RBI 61 34/30 K/BB 42/38 11 SB 15

Rangers Pitching Rankings