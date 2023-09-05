Kyle Tucker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Read More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.371) and total hits (143) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 94 of 135 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.
- He has hit a home run in 17.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 56 games this year (41.5%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored a run in 59 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|69
|.260
|AVG
|.315
|.338
|OBP
|.400
|.430
|SLG
|.581
|24
|XBH
|33
|8
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|61
|34/30
|K/BB
|42/38
|11
|SB
|15
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Eovaldi (11-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.69 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday, July 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 2.69 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
