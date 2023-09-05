Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .619 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on September 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he smacked two homers in his previous appearance (going 4-for-6) against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has 16 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .316.

In 46 of 67 games this season (68.7%) Altuve has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (32.8%).

Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (16.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has had an RBI in 22 games this year (32.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (58.2%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .267 AVG .357 .382 OBP .421 .400 SLG .636 9 XBH 21 3 HR 9 13 RBI 23 30/21 K/BB 23/16 5 SB 8

