Jose Altuve vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .619 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on September 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he smacked two homers in his previous appearance (going 4-for-6) against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has 16 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .316.
- In 46 of 67 games this season (68.7%) Altuve has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (32.8%).
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (16.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has had an RBI in 22 games this year (32.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (58.2%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.267
|AVG
|.357
|.382
|OBP
|.421
|.400
|SLG
|.636
|9
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|9
|13
|RBI
|23
|30/21
|K/BB
|23/16
|5
|SB
|8
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, July 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.69, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
