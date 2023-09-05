Jeremy Pena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on September 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .264 with 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- In 65.1% of his games this year (82 of 126), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (29.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 10 games this year (7.9%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Pena has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this season (33 of 126), with more than one RBI 11 times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.3% of his games this year (52 of 126), with two or more runs 14 times (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Rangers
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for Chas McCormick
- Click Here for José Abreu
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
- Click Here for Michael Brantley
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.253
|AVG
|.274
|.328
|OBP
|.325
|.386
|SLG
|.399
|21
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|25
|42/22
|K/BB
|67/15
|8
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 164 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday, July 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 2.69 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.