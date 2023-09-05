Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on September 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .264 with 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

In 65.1% of his games this year (82 of 126), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (29.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 10 games this year (7.9%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Pena has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this season (33 of 126), with more than one RBI 11 times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.3% of his games this year (52 of 126), with two or more runs 14 times (11.1%).

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .253 AVG .274 .328 OBP .325 .386 SLG .399 21 XBH 19 5 HR 5 23 RBI 25 42/22 K/BB 67/15 8 SB 3

