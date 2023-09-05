The New York Liberty (30-7) take to the road to square off against Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (20-17) at College Park Center on Tuesday, September 5. Game time is 8:00 PM ET.

New York prevailed by a final score of 86-69 in its last game against Chicago. Leading the way on offense for the Liberty was Breanna Stewart, who wound up with 20 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, six steals and two blocks. Courtney Vandersloot posted 20 points, 10 assists, six steals and two blocks. Dallas lost to Indiana 97-84 in their last game. Ogunbowale (22 PTS, 2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 4-13 from 3PT) ended the game as Dallas's top scorer.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-225 to win)

Liberty (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+180 to win)

Wings (+180 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-5.5)

Liberty (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 171.5

171.5 When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App

Wings Season Stats

The Wings are the third-best squad in the league in points scored (87.1 per game) but third-worst in points conceded (84.7).

In 2023, Dallas is best in the league in rebounds (38.6 per game) and best in rebounds conceded (32.4).

The Wings are fifth in the WNBA in assists (19.8 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Dallas is fifth in the WNBA in committing them (13 per game). It is fourth in forcing them (13.6 per game).

In 2023 the Wings are seventh in the league in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (31.8%).

Dallas is the third-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.2 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36%).

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings average the same amount of points per game at home as away (87.1), and give up more at home (86) than away (83.5).

At home Dallas averages 38.9 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than away (38.4). It gives up 31.4 rebounds per game at home, 1.9 fewer than away (33.3).

The Wings collect 1.5 more assists per game at home (20.6) than away (19.1).

Dallas commits more turnovers per game at home (13.8) than on the road (12.2), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (13.2) than on the road (13.9).

This season the Wings are draining fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (7.5). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.2%) than away (34.1%).

At home Dallas concedes 8.9 treys per game, 1.4 more than away (7.5). The team allows 36.9% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.8% higher than on the road (35.1%).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have won three of the 10 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Wings have a record of 2-6 when they're set as an underdog of +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Dallas has beaten the spread 18 times in 36 games.

Against the spread, as a 5.5-point underdog or greater, Dallas is 5-3.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wings have a 35.7% chance to win.

