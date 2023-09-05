On Tuesday, Chas McCormick (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .284 with 15 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

McCormick enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .364.

McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this season (61 of 93), with multiple hits 28 times (30.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (17.2%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this year (34.4%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (19.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (43.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .308 AVG .263 .377 OBP .356 .571 SLG .463 20 XBH 16 10 HR 9 32 RBI 29 48/15 K/BB 51/19 9 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings