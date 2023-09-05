Chas McCormick vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Chas McCormick (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .284 with 15 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
- McCormick enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .364.
- McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this season (61 of 93), with multiple hits 28 times (30.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (17.2%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32 games this year (34.4%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (19.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (43.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.308
|AVG
|.263
|.377
|OBP
|.356
|.571
|SLG
|.463
|20
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|29
|48/15
|K/BB
|51/19
|9
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi (11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, July 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 2.69 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
