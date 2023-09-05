Houston Astros (78-61) will square off against the Texas Rangers (76-61) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, September 5 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 99 RBI, Kyle Tucker will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The favored Astros have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -105. The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (10-9, 3.38 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-3, 2.69 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 96 times and won 54, or 56.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have gone 54-42 (56.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 3-4 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Rangers have won in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious 12 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.