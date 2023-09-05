Alex Bregman -- hitting .439 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on September 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .451, fueled by 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 60th in slugging.

In 64.5% of his games this year (89 of 138), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (29.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 57 games this season (41.3%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored in 68 of 138 games this year, and more than once 18 times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 69 .273 AVG .270 .375 OBP .365 .423 SLG .477 18 XBH 31 9 HR 13 39 RBI 53 34/39 K/BB 45/39 4 SB 0

