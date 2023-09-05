Alex Bregman vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- hitting .439 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on September 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .451, fueled by 49 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 60th in slugging.
- In 64.5% of his games this year (89 of 138), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (29.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 57 games this season (41.3%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored in 68 of 138 games this year, and more than once 18 times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|69
|.273
|AVG
|.270
|.375
|OBP
|.365
|.423
|SLG
|.477
|18
|XBH
|31
|9
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|53
|34/39
|K/BB
|45/39
|4
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (11-3) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday, July 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 2.69 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
