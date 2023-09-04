Yainer Diaz vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .284 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 10 walks.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 60 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has homered in 19 games this year (20.9%), leaving the park in 6% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (40.7%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (12.1%).
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (40.7%), including five games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.327
|AVG
|.240
|.343
|OBP
|.271
|.629
|SLG
|.435
|22
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|29/3
|K/BB
|30/7
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (9-6) to make his 27th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.16, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
